Letter: Show support for veterans who served in Afghanistan

Aug. 15, 2021, is a date I will never forget. Exactly one year ago today, I awoke, on a Sunday morning, to the news that the Taliban had captured Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. My heart sank and my eyes widened as I stared at the television screen in disbelief. The country to where I had deployed a decade before had suddenly descended into anarchy. At once, I was transported back to the Afghanistan I remembered in 2011. I instantly recalled the sights, the sounds, and the people with whom I served.

That day, I did not know how to process my thoughts, so instead, I kept my eyes glued to the news as I cycled back-and-forth through each and every channel. It felt surreal to watch the country fall. So many questions crossed my mind, “what will happen to the people living there?” “are the interpreters I served with safe?” and “what was it all for?”

I struggled to process these questions until I made a phone call to a Vietnam War veteran who has always been a father figure to me. He told me about his thoughts and feelings after witnessing the fall of Saigon. We spoke for over an hour and it was one of the best conversations I have ever had because it allowed me to process many silent thoughts and feelings.

If you know someone who served in Afghanistan, please check in on them. For many veterans, today may be a difficult day. However, you can have a positive impact by sending them a quick text message or making a short phone call.

Jonathan J. O’Konek, Bismarck

U.S. Army Afghanistan veteran 2011-12