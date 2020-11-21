Letter: Show state leaders support for mandate

North Dakotans overwhelmingly support the masking mandate, but the strongly convicted minority are flooding legislative members with emails demanding that the Legislature act to reverse the governor's executive order. If those of us who see the necessity of acting against the infection don't become vocal and express support for the governor's effort to stem the flood of suffering and death, the governor's order will be reversed. Email your legislators and let them how you feel. Briefly tell them the stories of people you have known who are sick or dead, of health care workers overwhelmed and long term care facilities, group homes and schools understaffed due to workers lost from illness. Be pro-life and pro-compassion and act on your convictions.