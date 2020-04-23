Letter: Should we subsidize our newspapers?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our country was founded on the principle of a well-informed, educated public where all citizens could be involved in deciding their destiny. Freedom of the press is a constitutional right. Ben Franklin called newspapers “the watch dogs of society,” and society needs good watch dogs with long teeth now more than ever. Freedom and democracy are under attack by unscrupulous politicians and the well-funded corporations that own them.

North Dakota newspapers in communities both large and small represent their community’s spirit, keeping residents informed of local activities and vital news of the area. Newspapers have long been the cornerstone of an educated citizenry. They create a comforting sense of belonging and meaning, especially to older citizens who devoted their lives to the community.

Now with COVID-19 making its way through the state, people are facing an invisible, potentially mortal enemy to themselves and their community. They need a local paper to inform and rally the community. Reading about your area, about people and places you know, comforts the soul -- and for many of us, a flat screen is no comparison to holding that paper in your hands.