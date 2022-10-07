Letter: Should US activate nuclear defenses?

Over the past decade, the threats to the security of the United States have intensified. Russia, China, Iran and North Korea continue their nuclear sabre rattling in an effort to destabilize the world. From 1946 through 1992, the Strategic Air Command stood watch 24/7, 365 days a year. Their “Peace is Our Profession” motto was more than just a jingle. As a major part of our nuclear triad, SAC had bomber crews both on ground alert and flying designated routes as a part of the strategic bombing mission. SAC also had 1,000 plus Minuteman and Titan Missiles on alert at all times. Over the years since the deactivation of SAC, budget cuts and treaties have lulled us into a false sense of security. I am not advocating the use of nuclear weapons, but I am saying that we have let our guard down. Maybe, just maybe, it’s time to reactivate the Strategic Air Command because the best defense is a great offense.