Letter: Short-term pain for long-term gain

The current situation with SARS-CoV-2 (a.k.a coronavirus and COVID-19) is confusing and scary. The majority of people typically have mild or no symptoms. But several countries -- China, South Korea and now northern Italy -- have been or are being inundated with large numbers of very sick, often elderly, patients. What truly is scary is how quickly the hospitals and health care systems in those countries (which especially in northern Italy and South Korea are excellent) became completely inundated and overwhelmed -- in the case of Italy, over a time period of only a few weeks!

But China and South Korea responded with very aggressive measures to limit the spread of the virus -- and it has paid off, with a dramatic decrease in the number of new cases. This is “flattening the curve,” referring to a curved line that reflects the rise in the number of new cases. A flattened curve rises less rapidly, doesn’t go as high, flattens, and then falls over time. Perhaps even more importantly, countries like Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong responded early, and aggressively, and essentially stopped the outbreak before it gained a foothold.