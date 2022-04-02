Letter: Shocked by real estate assessment

The about to be infamous “NOTICE OF INCREASE IN REAL ESTATE ASSESSMENT” letter arrived in our mail box. Of course I read it immediately and what a shock. The assessed value increased a booming 17.25% I certainly was not prepared for that, to say the least.

The letter did not, conveniently, state what my actual or estimated future tax bill will be, which I would have really appreciated. Using my tarnished weak math skills I applied that same 17.25% figure to my last tax bill and then gasped! Are you kidding me? Is this taking place citywide? Or am I the only one who received one of these inspirational documents? My residence is now tax assessed in Bismarck, ND at an amount exceeding its value on Zillow!