Letter: Shocked by real estate assessment

Knowledgeable about Real Estate Assessments I am not. Please someone from the jurisdictions in charge of said activity, PLEASE, educate me.

The about to be infamous “NOTICE OF INCREASE IN REAL ESTATE ASSESSMENT” letter arrived in our mail box. Of course I read it immediately and what a shock. The assessed value increased a booming 17.25% I certainly was not prepared for that, to say the least.

The letter did not, conveniently, state what my actual or estimated future tax bill will be, which I would have really appreciated. Using my tarnished weak math skills I applied that same 17.25% figure to my last tax bill and then gasped! Are you kidding me? Is this taking place citywide? Or am I the only one who received one of these inspirational documents? My residence is now tax assessed in Bismarck, ND at an amount exceeding its value on Zillow!

The word that comes to mind is “confiscatory”!

Ron Carlson, Bismarck

