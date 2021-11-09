 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Shield Bismarck landfill from view

  • 0

Sorry mom and dad, I’m breaking my promise not to write one of these letters but I guess I’ve hit middle age and need to complain. Ever since I was a young kid I loved driving into our beautiful cities of Bismarck and Mandan on the interstate -- either way the view is spectacular! However, with the approach of the Bismarck landfill, it’s starting to take away from the landscapes appeal. Perhaps the city and county could team up with the state nursery and plant a beautiful shelter belt to block the landfill? Don’t get me wrong -- I appreciate our landfill workers and the service they provide, just not the sight of it from I-94. Sorry again mom and dad, at least I didn’t come across with some angry political rant or end up in the nubs of the news!

Chad Hasche, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American apathy

Letter: American apathy

There is a growing group in this nation that proclaims “America First!” thinking it’s a term of camaraderie, when it’s anything but. Whatever …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News