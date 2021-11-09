Letter: Shield Bismarck landfill from view

Sorry mom and dad, I’m breaking my promise not to write one of these letters but I guess I’ve hit middle age and need to complain. Ever since I was a young kid I loved driving into our beautiful cities of Bismarck and Mandan on the interstate -- either way the view is spectacular! However, with the approach of the Bismarck landfill, it’s starting to take away from the landscapes appeal. Perhaps the city and county could team up with the state nursery and plant a beautiful shelter belt to block the landfill? Don’t get me wrong -- I appreciate our landfill workers and the service they provide, just not the sight of it from I-94. Sorry again mom and dad, at least I didn’t come across with some angry political rant or end up in the nubs of the news!