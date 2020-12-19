Letter: Shameful that North Dakota joined lawsuit

Attorney General has shamed North Dakota.
With the full backing of the Congressional delegation, Hoeven, Cramer and Armstrong, Mr. Stenehjem decide to take a traitorous stand against democracy. Because of his stand against the election results making his Puppet Master Trump a loser Stenehjem has brought shame on all of North Dakota. The three other puppets along with the AG should be removed from office in their next election. Of course, they won't believe those results either.
Michael Lenhardt, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
