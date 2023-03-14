Shame — Shame — Shame on State Senators Michael Wobbema (R-Valley City) and Janne Myrdal (R-Edinburg) for turning their backs on Reverend Dr. Leanne Simmons as she gave the morning prayer in the State Senate on Feb. 8. Here’s what Dr. Simmons said: “Creator of the universe and all people therein, You who formed humankind in Your image, placing them in this world in all their diversity-differing colors, genders, races, ethnicities and language. We praise You for the splendor of Your creation and the love that motivated Your hand on this Earth.”

That offended you? That may be the most benign, non-specific religious statement ever. What part of that statement are you protesting? I read that Senator Wobbema said he thought he was being “lectured.” WOW — lectured, really, here’s a few “lectures” from someone I’m sure you claim as your own, Jesus Christ: “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.” “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”