Letter: Severe consequences to debt ceiling vote

I am so tired of games. One party has played games with COVID-19 – anti-mask, anti-social distancing and anti-vaccine. Over 680,000 people dead. Now that same party is playing chicken with our economy -- voting against raising the debt limit. This has never happened in over 100 years. Listed below are the possible consequences.
1. Slashed Government Services: If the U.S. government cannot pay its bills, millions of Americans would be affected. Social Security payments would not go out; U.S. troops and federal civilian employees not paid. Veterans’ compensation or pension payments lapse.
2. High Interest Rates: Expect to see sell-offs of U.S. Treasury bonds, which will raise interest rates across the board. That could mean higher mortgage rates and borrowing costs for everyone, creating inflation and a drag on the economy.
3. Market Panic: Economists fear a panic similar to the stock market crash of 2008, but possibly worse.
4. A Run on Money Markets: Such a run was a key ingredient to the stock market crash in 2008.
5. Gold Sell-off
6. Long-term Effects: Default could lead credit rating agencies to permanently downgrade U.S. debt, and could have long-standing effects on America's economic standing in the world, as well as the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency. It happened before in 2011.
Financial services firm Moody's Analytics stated that Americans would pay for a default for generations. Its analysis showed nearly 6 million jobs would be lost, unemployment rate would climb to nearly 9% and stock prices would be cut by almost a third, wiping out $15 trillion in household wealth.
Our Representative to the House voted against raising the debt ceiling. Democrats voted to raise the limit during the past administration to not jeopardize our economy. Which party is fiscally responsible?
Deb Arnold, Bismarck