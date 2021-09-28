Letter: Severe consequences to debt ceiling vote

I am so tired of games. One party has played games with COVID-19 – anti-mask, anti-social distancing and anti-vaccine. Over 680,000 people dead. Now that same party is playing chicken with our economy -- voting against raising the debt limit. This has never happened in over 100 years. Listed below are the possible consequences.

1. Slashed Government Services: If the U.S. government cannot pay its bills, millions of Americans would be affected. Social Security payments would not go out; U.S. troops and federal civilian employees not paid. Veterans’ compensation or pension payments lapse.

2. High Interest Rates: Expect to see sell-offs of U.S. Treasury bonds, which will raise interest rates across the board. That could mean higher mortgage rates and borrowing costs for everyone, creating inflation and a drag on the economy.

3. Market Panic: Economists fear a panic similar to the stock market crash of 2008, but possibly worse.

4. A Run on Money Markets: Such a run was a key ingredient to the stock market crash in 2008.

5. Gold Sell-off