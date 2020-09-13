Letter: Setting record straight on Catholic citizenship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After reading John Maddock's recent letter in the Tribune I feel compelled to set the record straight before people form opinions based on erroneous statements and implications.

I did not attend President Trump's event at the Mandan refinery. I do not recall receiving an invitation but would not have participated even if I had been invited.

As for the refugee resettlement issue, I wrote a letter to the Burleigh County commissioners in support of resettlement in general and specifically asked them to approve resettlement of refugees in the county.

When it comes to voting, I made my position clear in my October 2012 letter to the faithful entitled "Catholic Citizenship" which can be found on the diocesan website https://bismarckdiocese.com/news/catholic-citizenship. What I wrote then is true today. I will not tell Catholics how to vote. Instead, I ask them each to make their own decisions and "vote as a Catholic citizen with a properly formed Catholic conscience."

Bishop David Kagan, Bismarck

