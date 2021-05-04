Letter: Session brought historic achievements

The 67th Legislative Assembly has finally come to a close. When looking back at the last 76 days, there were many historic accomplishments and policy enactments of which the people of North Dakota can be proud.

The Legacy Fund's purpose was enhanced and further defined this legislative session. We passed legislation requesting the State Investment Board to invest at least 20% of our Legacy Fund principal right here in North Dakota. In addition, we passed a historic $680 million bonding package that will be used to finance infrastructure projects around the state. From highways and bridges in the west, to flood control projects in the east, this legislation will impact every North Dakotan. By using the Legacy Fund to finance these bonds, these infrastructure projects will be completed at no cost to the taxpayers. We elevated our utilization of the Legacy Fund to grow and diversify our economy now, while preserving the fund’s principal for generations to come.