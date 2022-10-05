Letter: Serious decisions to make on election day

It’s election season. We have serious decisions to make; should we support our self-interest or a political party.

In a press conference Kevin McCarthy, minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, stated that on day one they will repeal the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) if republicans retake the House.

A few things that this act does: 1) allows Medicare to use its clout to negotiate lower drug prices; 2) limits seniors out of pocket costs for medications to no more than $2,000/year; 3) limits cost per month of insulin to no more than $35; 4) assures that ALL large corporations pay at least 15% in taxes (some have skated for years by paying 0% while making huge profits). There is much more but much of this seems important to pragmatic North Dakotans.

North Dakota seniors have had to make decisions to either pay for medications to maintain their health or pay for housing and food. Hard decisions. 16.1% of North Dakota citizens are 65 or older (U.S. Census).

In the Republican platform Rick Scott proposed to force Congress to vote on the continuation of Medicare and Social Security every five years. If they do not vote to re-authorize, these programs will be gone.

Now to my point – our representatives (Kelly Armstrong and John Hoeven), voted against the IRA and have been quiet about Rick Scott’s proposal. They say they’re independent voters but haven’t proven that they consistently are. They are good at Republican talking points and more prone to vote with the GOP bloc than necessarily for issues impacting North Dakotans’ lives/purses.

Now’s your chance – vote for your self-interest or vote for an R. Research the issues and make sure the person you vote for supports all issues important to your life. It could mean your life.

Deb Arnold, Bismarck