Letter: Sentences too light for drug dealers

My fellow North Dakota citizens, I ask you am I the only one who is upset about drug dealers walking, given light or no jail sentences and back on the street selling/delivering again? I get sick every time I read an article in the Bismarck Tribune where a judge goes light.

These dudes, among other things, had in possession 3 pounds of methamphetamine. Citizens, please Google methamphetamine and identify what it can do to a person’s brain/body. Whether you agree or disagree write a letter to the editor and voice your opinion. If enough of us are not happy with allowing drug dealers to move about so freely, just maybe our combined opinions will count? Just maybe we can have a direct influence on running drug dealers out of our state! Sound unrealistic? Maybe and then maybe not. Collectively we might have an impact? Say something. Write something. Please! Let’s give it a try.