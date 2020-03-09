Letter: Seniors get blamed for tax breaks

According to a recent article in the Bismarck Tribune titled, “Seniors’ tax breaks have become a target,” “…one taxpayer demographic generally pays less (taxes) than others: senior citizens.” The article said that, according to a recent study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, “(T)ax breaks for seniors cost states approximately $27 billion a year and will more than double in the next decade. That money could pay for schools, roads and other needs, critics argue.” Isn’t that special!
There is another demographic that, thanks to President Trump, Senators Hoeven and Cramer, and Representative Armstrong, generally pay less in income taxes than others: wealthy citizens and major corporations.
The “GOP Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. In its first year, the number of companies paying no taxes went from 30 to 60. For example, John Deere owed no U.S. taxes in 2018 and reported that it was owed $268 million from the government, after taking in consideration various deductions and credits, according to its annual filing. (Center for Public Integrity)
According to a Forbes report, the Republicans' tax cuts helped billionaires pay less taxes than the working class (you and me) in 2018. For the first time in American history, the 400 wealthiest people paid a lower tax rate than any other group (Saez and Zueman, UC-Berkeley).
Cutting our national debt and improving our schools, health care, infrastructure, and well-being requires a large national investment in the form of taxes. Any budget has only two parts: income and expenditures. America’s economy cannot expect to continue to exist by continually paying more for defense and interest on the debt with fewer tax dollars. It is a formula for disaster.
Henry Lebak, Bismarck