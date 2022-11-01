Letter: Senator Hoeven's congressional voting record avoids helping North Dakota citizens

In the last debate among the U.S. Senate candidates, Senator Hoeven reminded voters several times he voted for the $1 trillion Infrastructure Bill after working with Senators Manchin and Sinema to reduce the overall cost of the legislation. While he touted this outcome, he failed to also say he voted against other legislation that would help ordinary North Dakotans, not just those who are aligned with the oil and gas business. He voted against bills to cap the cost of insulin at $35 and allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies the prices of 10 drugs, reduce inflation, improve our technology capabilities, fund mental health in schools and address gun violence, financial aid to Ukraine, protect women's access to health care and voting rights. He also voted against bills to help small businesses recover from the economic damage of COVID and the American Rescue Plan, another COVID related relief bill.