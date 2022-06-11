Letter: Senator Hoeven’s cowardice on Putin, assault weapons

As the July 4 holiday approaches, I wonder if Sen. John Hoeven will be visiting his old pal, industrial strength mass murderer Vladimir Putin, like he did on July 4, 2018; presumably looking for dirt on Joe Biden.
Nowadays Senators like Hoeven, “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and fellow craven GOP cronies in Congress are busy thwarting President Biden’s and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) efforts to stem free enterprise mass murder, unleashed by NRA approved assault weapons.
Vlad Putin doesn’t consider Ukrainians to be really human, like Russians, so killing them for the sake of imperial gods isn’t that big of a deal to him. What will it take for Hoeven and McConnell to consider Americans to be human, as they continue to worship money and power gods? Must a mass murderer target only the children and grandchildren of rich, white guys in Red States like North Dakota and Kentucky for them to take effective action in the Senate?
With these kind of Republicans — probably even that won’t be enough.
Charlie Barber, Mandan