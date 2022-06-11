Letter: Senator Hoeven’s cowardice on Putin, assault weapons

As the July 4 holiday approaches, I wonder if Sen. John Hoeven will be visiting his old pal, industrial strength mass murderer Vladimir Putin, like he did on July 4, 2018; presumably looking for dirt on Joe Biden.

Vlad Putin doesn’t consider Ukrainians to be really human, like Russians, so killing them for the sake of imperial gods isn’t that big of a deal to him. What will it take for Hoeven and McConnell to consider Americans to be human, as they continue to worship money and power gods? Must a mass murderer target only the children and grandchildren of rich, white guys in Red States like North Dakota and Kentucky for them to take effective action in the Senate?