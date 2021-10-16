Letter: Senator Cramer: Corporate socialist?

I read with “bated breath” Senator Cramer’s weekly newsletter on Twitter. He usually tweets something “non-bipartisan-like” about Democrats; usually prefaced by the term “socialist.” The 9/27-10/4/2021 tweet was no exception tweeting the phrase “Democrats’ big government socialist agenda.”

By now, most know that Cramer supports the $1.2 trillion “regular” infrastructure bill but not the $3.5 trillion “enhanced” infrastructure bill. Cramer’s lack of support for the larger bill can’t be over the cost. I will explain my rationale.

The Democrat party supports, amongst other planks, social equality, equal opportunity and social programs.

The GOP supports, amongst other planks, lower taxes, free market capitalism and deregulation.

Republicans are less concerned with funding social programs that assist the elderly, children, single parents and people with disabilities.

Republicans often comment that people receiving these “entitlement/welfare/socialist” services will become too lazy to work and, thus, will hurt free-market capitalism.

The “small bill” will help commerce by improving our infrastructure. The “large bill” will help both infrastructure and the lives of people.