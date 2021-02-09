Letter: Senate should vote yes on SB 2342

I listened to the strong support in favor of Senate Bill 2342, establishing language in North Dakota for a new era of soil conservation. Having Healthy Soils legislation in place, we can join other states restoring soil structure, holding carbon and adding another revenue source for landowners.

In the 21st Century, we have new energy for agriculture to be a solution to our planet’s climate challenges.

Just as the U.S. Department of Agriculture has similar programs through NRCS and FSA, everything is voluntary for producers to sign up. People can share educational information from our land grant universities, Soil Conservation districts, state, federal or non – government entities, so we can reduce soil erosion, reduce nutrient loss, and store carbon in a farmer friendly manner.

We need North Dakota to be a team player with health soils as other states are establishing farmer friendly legislation. Certainly ask the state Senate to vote yes on SB 2342.

Ben Vig, Sharon

