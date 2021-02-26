Letter: Senate should defeat bill on mask mandates

North Dakota is truly fortunate to have a House of Representatives that has 50 experts in public health. These representatives know more about public health than the Center for Disease Control and our own public health officer.

I am responding to the House of Representatives approving House Bill 1323 by a vote of 44-50 which prohibits “making use of a face mask, shield, or covering a condition for entry for education, employment, or services.”

Bill sponsor GOP Rep. Jeff Hoverson and others stated there was no proof that masks work to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and they questioned the government’s role in mandating them.

The Center for Disease Control recommends that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people. The governor placed a mask mandate during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic which greatly reduced the number of active Covid-19 cases in North Dakota. If anything, the governor placed the mask mandate on too late and removed it too early.