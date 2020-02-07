Letter: Senate shamefully acquitted Trump

Once upon a time, the Republican Party stood for: “Trade, without tariffs” “Christian family values.” “A strong Russian defense,” “Bipartisanship,” and ”Condemnation of corruption,” this story doesn’t have a happy ending.
I believe Donald Trump enforces a horrifyingly “politically corrupt party” that is ”Environmentally unfriendly,” “Racially and religiously divisive,” “Fiscally irresponsible” and “Undemocratically dictatorial.”
Alan Dershowitz, Trump’s lawyer, proclaimed; “Republicans should buy into the proposition that abuse of power is acceptable, even to rig an election or to betray our national security interests.” Republican members of the party, including most Republican senators, are eager to crown Trump an absolute monarch; the rest of us should be horrified.
A Quinnipiac University poll found that: “75% of American registered voters” wanted witnesses, like John Bolton, to testify in Trump’s trial.
How could Trump be acquitted without a trial, that didn’t have witnesses? The Senate, in an example of hypocrisy, violated their oath; to defend the Constitution, by doing what Trump required. Today, those “75% of registered voters;” are very angry voters.
The Senate shamefully, dishonestly acquitted Trump. This will only embolden a now ungoverned Trump, to unleash onto the American people, during the rest of his term, the nastiest instincts of his, repulsive, dictatorial personality.
During last months Davos, Switzerland, “World Economic Forum;” in an interview, about ending Medicare and Social Security, Trump said, “At some point they will be, on my agenda!”
In the movie, “The Third Man” Orson Welles, on a huge Vienna, Austria Ferris wheel, looks down and says, “Would you feel any pity if one of those dots (people) stopped moving forever?” That’s exactly how Trump’s party feels about you and me.
In Trump’s party: Matthew 7:12, (The Golden Rule) “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” doesn’t exist.
Larry Larsen, Mandan