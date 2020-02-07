Letter: Senate shamefully acquitted Trump

Once upon a time, the Republican Party stood for: “Trade, without tariffs” “Christian family values.” “A strong Russian defense,” “Bipartisanship,” and ”Condemnation of corruption,” this story doesn’t have a happy ending.

I believe Donald Trump enforces a horrifyingly “politically corrupt party” that is ”Environmentally unfriendly,” “Racially and religiously divisive,” “Fiscally irresponsible” and “Undemocratically dictatorial.”

Alan Dershowitz, Trump’s lawyer, proclaimed; “Republicans should buy into the proposition that abuse of power is acceptable, even to rig an election or to betray our national security interests.” Republican members of the party, including most Republican senators, are eager to crown Trump an absolute monarch; the rest of us should be horrified.

A Quinnipiac University poll found that: “75% of American registered voters” wanted witnesses, like John Bolton, to testify in Trump’s trial.

How could Trump be acquitted without a trial, that didn’t have witnesses? The Senate, in an example of hypocrisy, violated their oath; to defend the Constitution, by doing what Trump required. Today, those “75% of registered voters;” are very angry voters.