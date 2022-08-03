Letter: Senate failed to support veterans

As a Vietnam veteran, I followed with interest the recent failure of the U.S. Senate to enact legislation that would help veterans stricken with cancer and assorted respiratory ailments due to their service in multiple war zones over decades. This Senate failure is unconscionable. Twenty-five republican senators, including North Dakota's Senator Cramer, reversed a previous vote based on "procedural arguments" that the legislation would create an opportunity for Democrats to fund their pet projects.

I applaud Senator Hoeven for his affirmative vote. He gets it when it comes to veterans.

Senator Cramer noted that by putting it (funding) in the mandatory side, that means it's no longer subject to the normal appropriations process. Was Mr. Cramer as concerned when President Trump diverted money from appropriated funds to build his wall? Doubtful. Perhaps President Biden, too, should simply declare an emergency and fund these important veteran health care programs if the Senate doesn't get it right.

Interestingly, I could find no mention of the Burn Pit legislation or the split North Dakota senator vote in any recent Bismarck Tribune editions. An issue this important to veterans and the public needs to be highlighted.

Dave Pieper, Bismarck