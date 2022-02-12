Letter: Senate candidates both serve Trump

What a wonderful choice between Trump light and Trump Classic for Senate in North Dakota. What difference does it make who represents Mitch McConnell and Trump from North Dakota? Watching Hoeven, and Becker see who can scare the Trump cult members the most will be fun. Hoeven will say he will build a 30 foot wall, Becker will up it to a 40 foot wall. The conspiracy theories will be spun, the insurrections will be transformed, and the cultist will have to choose which candidate can best serve Trump's wishes. Nothing about infrastructure, education, or health care, nope just appeals to man’s worst inclinations. Lots of good gun, and abortion talk will fill the airways. The ill informed are out there just waiting to be harvested for their votes. What happened to the old America where people competed to be the best candidate, not the best servant for Donald Trump?