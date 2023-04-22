We need help spreading the word about the wild horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park! The park announced their plans to eliminate the ENTIRE herd of horses from the park in December. They have received a lot of support since then including Governor Burgum, Senator Cramer, and Senator Hoeven. All are in favor of keeping the horses. SCR 4014, was introduced into this session asking that the park allow the wild horses and longhorn cattle to stay. Organizations, newspapers, and businesses from all across the state have all spoken out pleading with the park to keep the horses.
The only name missing from the growing list of supporters is Congressman Kelly Armstrong.
Please help us get Congressman Kelly Armstrong to SAVE our wild horses! They are one of the TRNP greatest marvels! Teddy Roosevelt would be appalled to know this is even being considered.
Erin Johnson, Burlington