We need help spreading the word about the wild horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park! The park announced their plans to eliminate the ENTIRE herd of horses from the park in December. They have received a lot of support since then including Governor Burgum, Senator Cramer, and Senator Hoeven. All are in favor of keeping the horses. SCR 4014, was introduced into this session asking that the park allow the wild horses and longhorn cattle to stay. Organizations, newspapers, and businesses from all across the state have all spoken out pleading with the park to keep the horses.