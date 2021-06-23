Letter: Secular saints

Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are under a lot of pressure these days to vote in line with the other 48 Democrat senators who wish to end the filibuster. Although both houses are controlled by the Democrats, they lead by razor thin margins – hardly a mandate, but if they are successful in ending the filibuster they will dominate national politics for decades to come. Time is not on their side, it is doubtful that they will be in total control after the mid-term elections of 2022, so they must strike now.

If they can persuade the two reluctant senators to vote with them, they will be able to abolish the filibuster and pass H.R.1, a sweeping voting rights bill named the “For the People Act.” That law would take the control of elections from the states and give it to the federal government. It would end the requirements for voters to present an ID, introduce public financing of political campaigns, and limit the ability to remove registered voters from the rolls (like the dead). Democrats could then pack the Supreme Court, enact D.C. statehood, and pass the Green New Deal legislation.