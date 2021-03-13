Letter: Secrecy breeds corruption

In August of 2019 at Austin, Texas’s luxury JW Marriott Hotel, the Koch Brothers American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) held its annual meeting for state legislators, corporate giants and lobbyists from all across the nation. The main topic of the meeting was redistricting which is commonly called gerrymandering when corruption causes district lines to favor one party over another.
The summit brought in experts on redistricting to educate those legislators and lobbyists who would be involved in the process in all the states. The main theme of the meeting was how to draw favorable district lines and make it appear legal and how to destroy records before subpoenas could be issued in case of court challenges. It emphasized picking legislators who were articulate and could stand up to questioning in court. It was a meeting with the finest drinks and food money could buy. All the power of the wealthiest of the Republican Party, corporate America and the oil industry were there to kick off the 2021 redistricting process in a gala fashion.
North Dakota’s legislative ALEC organization also had legislators and a lobbyist at the summit. They are, Kim Koppelman, Bernie Satrom, and former legislator, ALEC member, and now lobbyist Bette Grande who works for the Heartland Institute, an institution closely related to the Koch organization. Lynn Westmoreland, a speaker at the meeting, referred to redistricting as a “political adult blood sport”. This is one example of the tone of the meeting. Legislators Pollert, Wardner, Klein and Louser all current or former ALEC members, introduced House Bill 1397 into the North Dakota Legislature to keep the redistricting process secret. Redistricting is not a political adult blood sport. It is a vital democratic process to keep our democracy alive and healthy. Secrecy leads to corruption, and corruption leads to the demise of democracy.
David Schwalbe, Bismarck