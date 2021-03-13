Letter: Secrecy breeds corruption

In August of 2019 at Austin, Texas’s luxury JW Marriott Hotel, the Koch Brothers American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) held its annual meeting for state legislators, corporate giants and lobbyists from all across the nation. The main topic of the meeting was redistricting which is commonly called gerrymandering when corruption causes district lines to favor one party over another.

The summit brought in experts on redistricting to educate those legislators and lobbyists who would be involved in the process in all the states. The main theme of the meeting was how to draw favorable district lines and make it appear legal and how to destroy records before subpoenas could be issued in case of court challenges. It emphasized picking legislators who were articulate and could stand up to questioning in court. It was a meeting with the finest drinks and food money could buy. All the power of the wealthiest of the Republican Party, corporate America and the oil industry were there to kick off the 2021 redistricting process in a gala fashion.