Letter: Schools need correct COVID-19 risk level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What good is a color-coded risk level if you ignore the data?

According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, nine counties in North Dakota should be at the red risk level for Covid-19 and 24 counties should be in the orange risk level. Furthermore, North Dakota’s own ND Smart Restart Guidelines state that in order to be in the yellow, green, or blue risk level we need to have a downward trajectory.

Even though we have an upward trajectory of cases in the state and outside reputable agencies say ND risk level is higher, Governor Burgum continues to keep our state at the green risk level. Even though Governor Burgum has left the school districts to decide how to handle the reopening of their schools, every school district is relying on the governor’s color-coded risk level to decide when to use the hybrid model versus the distance learning model.

Governor Burgum, superintendents of school districts are ultimately entrusting you in their decision to reopen schools and to ensure that students and staff are staying safe. I ask that you please take the “human factor” out of your decision making for the risk level and use your actual guidelines. Please color code each county to the correct color so that superintendents can make accurate decisions for reopening of their schools.

Shaina Eagleson, West Fargo

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0