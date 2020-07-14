Letter: School should continue but not in traditional way

Schools can and should continue to educate our children this fall, but not in the traditional ways. We cannot allow our school buildings to become breeding grounds for this virus. No amount of cleaning or social distancing will prevent COVID-19 in a crowded school building. Our only viable option is to separate our children into small groups and teach them off site. This approach will require the hiring of many more paraprofessionals, a relaxing of education mandates and a commitment of our state leaders for additional funding. Time is short, and the recent notice from our education leaders that every school district should make their own determination is wrong, we deserve true leadership from our elected officials.