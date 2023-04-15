Toward the end of a legislative session emotions tend to run high. Arguments fill the headlines and personalities sometimes become more important than policy.

What is often left out of the equation are the people impacted by the bills being debated. For instance, after months of negotiation, an effort to provide universal school lunches for our kids is now a smaller, but still very important funding increase that will cover families up to 200% of the poverty level.

It is essential to keep in mind that passing this bill is the right thing to do for our kids and our families. I think a majority of North Dakotans agree that providing school meals for families at these income levels is an appropriate and compassionate priority for government.

Hopefully our legislators keep their focus on the heart of the matter – making sure our school kids get enough to eat and passing this still-important funding bill.

Pastor Martin Avery, Fargo