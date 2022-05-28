Letter: Schmitz will bring compassion, unity

Mike Schmitz is a man of great character who will be an excellent mayor for the city of Bismarck. I have known Mike ever since my family moved to Bismarck a few years ago. He is an experienced leader well versed in the finance and accounting industry. He will bring that knowledge to his work as mayor and ensure a balanced budget and the effective use of taxpayer dollars for the benefit of all residents of the city.

Not only is Mike Schmitz an experienced and knowledgeable businessman, but he’s also compassionate and fair in his dealings with people from all walks of life and cultures. Mike cares about the prosperity of Bismarck, but more importantly, he cares about its people, no matter where they come from.

As mayor, Mike will bring accountability and transparency to the affairs of the city. He will also listen to the diverse thoughts of our residents to help build our city and bring us together as neighbors who care for one another. Bismarck is rapidly expanding, and thus we need a leader to unite our community and help us build a solid foundation for a brighter future. Mike Schmitz is that leader.

On June 14, we get to pick who becomes mayor of our beloved city. Vote for financial stability and transparency. Vote for compassion and unity. Vote Mike Schmitz as mayor of Bismarck.

Selorm Boateng, Bismarck

