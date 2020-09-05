Letter: Scams, lies will continue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid the chaos I've found two hopeful signs, a startling poll, something that is been humorous and tragic at the same time, and something that is critical.

Jeff Flake and 26 other ex-GOP congressmen have endorsed Joe Biden. It takes numbers to oppose Mr. Trump effectively.

The Republican-led bipartisan Senate intelligence committee agreed with the bad, old, hoaxy Mueller report that the Russians had aided Trump in the 2016 election and even went farther. They found mere Russian contacts and that Trump had lied to Mueller about Roger Stone and Wiki-leaks.

A surprising poll found 10% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans thought that the level of deaths due to covid was "acceptable." Perhaps these people have not read the stats. A few days ago the U.S. passed 174,000 deaths, three times the number of deaths in Vietnam. Also, the U.S. has over 21% of the world's covid deaths, this with less than 5% of the world's population.

Recently I chanced on photos of convicted or indicted ex-Trump aides on the same page, and a couple of days later Steve Bannon made the team. The charge is fraud on the border wall and the bend is $5 million.