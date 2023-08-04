If we say nothing, we are condoning the blatant corruption being allowed to take place before our eyes. We pretend to not see or hear. Therefore, it does not exist. I have talked to many people about the corruption in Washington, the FBI, DOJ, the White House, and the Bidens receiving millions from foreign adversaries according to James Comer with the House Oversight Committee. Most people have not heard anything about it. The media is not adequately informing the people by telling the whole story and not all the stories. If we do not speak up then they will have succeeded by intimidating us into submission. We can close our ears and eyes, but when they knock at you or your children’s door and charge you with a manufactured crime, confiscate your firearms and arrest you for attending the wrong church; it will be too late! I will not be subservient!