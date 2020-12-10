Letter: Saving the economy means saving the food industry

Running a farm or a restaurant has never been easy. Pre-COVID, net farm income was already down 50% from 2013, and independent restaurant cash flow averages barely reached 6%, nationally. It is not hyperbole to say we have gone from previously difficult to currently impossible. The restaurant industry is on track to lose $240 billion in sales by the end of the year, at least 100,000 restaurants will be closed, and nearly 3 million employees are still out of work. Our daily conversations revolve around what bill not to pay, which family member goes with less, and how to deal with the mounting desperation and generalized anxiety and depression. When we lose a family farm or a restaurant to foreclosure or bankruptcy, it isn’t just a statistic – it’s a real family who knows they are about to go from being the producer or provider of food to being the ones standing in long lines at a food pantry. We know, because these are our people, our workers, our neighbors.