Letter: Saving bridge will not interrupt commerce

Dan Wogsland’s letter of 2/23/21, “New rail bridge is a necessity for ND,” parrots the same old BNSF talking points that have been addressed over and over in consultation meetings with the U.S. Coast Guard for the past four years. He refers to a “small group” of people working to save the bridge. In truth, over 5,000 people have signed a petition to preserve the existing rail bridge and convert it to a pedestrian trail.

The nonprofit Friends of the Rail Bridge has always supported BNSF’s desire to construct a new bridge. FORB argues, however, that a new bridge does not necessitate destruction of the old. Examples abound across the country where old bridges, repurposed as community resources, have generated millions of dollars in local economic benefits.

Federal law requires BNSF to consider a viable preservation alternative. While the rail bridge itself is owned by BNSF, there is a Federal nexus that triggers a permitting process from the lead Federal agency, in this case, the Coast Guard.

The Missouri River is a navigable waterway. The river is not owned by BNSF, but rather is held in trust for the American people. That’s you and me and the 5,000-plus petition signatories. BNSF has been granted an easement to cross the river, but that easement is a privilege, not a right.