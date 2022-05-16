Letter: Saving bridge is a historic opportunity

Congratulations to the City of Bismarck Sesquicentennial!

Ours is a young country, young cities, young institutions, vigorous. For comparison, visit Europe. There find 800-year-old churches, capitols, institutions and sometimes the wisdom to save historical icons.

I’m thinking of the Friends of the Bridge – a Quixotic effort to save a bridge nearly as old as Bismarck. A local television station opens the news with a beautiful shot of the BN Bridge. The State Department of Transportation logo contains an eerily accurate depiction of a bridge.

Burlington Northern Railroad is transfixed on destroying a local icon.

Local elected leaders lack either the historical appreciation or the moxie to take on the Railroad. Railroads are accustomed to having their way. In California, a state I once lived in – Cal-Trans [an epically inefficient agency] approached Union Pacific Railroad to raise a bridge spanning Interstate 80. UPRR responded by telling Cal-Trans to lower its freeway. Guess who blinked?

BNRR will destroy the bridge. The opportunity for elected officials, local residents and others – who appreciate the fact that this bridge is the only one of it’s kind for hundreds of miles above and below Bismarck – may have passed.

It is a mystery: Why can’t a small group of devoted locals get traction to Save The Bridge?

Enjoy the 150th celebration! Be sure to recycle those banners and pick up the trash – and please take a picture of the bridge before it gets blown. BNRR; guilty of a tone-deaf response to a historic opportunity.

John Miller, Gackle

