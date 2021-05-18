Letter: Sanford should address traffic safety

My family has been going to Sanford for years. We receive good care but that is not our concern.

The east entrance is often the issue. When people needing assistance are dropped off and cars are parked in front, some must stop in the one-way street going south while waiting to enter the facility.

Sanford greeters are doing an excellent job but some patients need special care such as wheelchairs or walkers which take time.

I suggest that Sanford and the city get together and resolve this problem before an accident happens rather than after.

I understand Sanford and the city have met with no resolution to this problem.

In contrast, this country put men on the moon and returned them safely in 1969.

Now 52 years later Sanford and the city should be able to resolve a traffic issue.

Mikiel Ottmar, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0