Letter: Sanders' win in ND points to hope

Could the clouds be lifting? Could facts and reality be winning in North Dakota? Bernie Sanders' win in the North Dakota Primary points to hope. Hope that the people of North Dakota can embrace sharing. Hope that the people of North Dakota can see beyond the cheap propaganda of right wing media.

Republicans will demonize democratic socialism when it is aimed at the working class, but they embrace socialism when it benefits oil companies, coal companies, and those who provide campaign funds. Bernie Sanders may be the spark that ignites a different reality. Perhaps the people of North Dakota can awaken to the failure of Trickle Down economics. Perhaps there are enough educated voters to reject the concept that living from the crumbs of the rich is a good thing. Maybe Sander’s win indicates people have had enough of Trump’s lies, fraud, and kowtowing to dictators. What could be more refreshing than the realization that the people of North Dakota have awakened to a new reality that rejects the greed of the Republican Party and the failed scenarios of John Hoeven, Kelly Armstrong, and Kevin Cramer?