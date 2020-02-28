Letter: Sales tax a fair way to pay for rec center

Bismarck Parks and Recreation has done a great job putting together a proposal to build a world class recreation complex.
As part of its proposal, Parks and Recreation sought and received City Council permission to put a half-cent sales tax increase on the primary ballot set for June 9. This slight tax increase would provide the revenue to pay off the bonds that would be sold to finance the multi-million dollar complex. This too, is a good decision.
It’s a bit of a wonky policy discussion, but it bears being talked about as we head to the June 9 decision. Sales tax, many argue, is a regressive tax that burdens the poor and middle class more than it does the upper income classes. In North Dakota, the state legislature has adopted policies that make our sales tax much less regressive in nature. That’s because sales tax is currently not collected on many food items, prescription drugs, medical services and professional services in general. In fact, the guideline for sales tax exemptions published by the North Dakota tax department lists 22 products and four services which are exempt from sales tax.
Another reason to support the sales tax is that those from other cities who travel to our city to use the complex will make taxable purchases and thus share in producing the revenue needed to retire the debt. The reverse is also true. When Bismarck citizens travel to other cities, we pay their going sales tax rate to help support facilities and infrastructure in their cities.
Bismarck’s quality of life will benefit greatly from this world class recreation facility. The proposed modest sales tax increase is a fair way to help pay for it.
Dennis Hill, Bismarck