Letter: Safety, security, prosperity focus of COVID response

As we look ahead to fall and to the start of the 2021 legislative session, we would like to update the public on the incredible work being done to support North Dakota’s citizens and businesses during this difficult time, as well as our goals for the future.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, our primary objective has been to provide for the safety, security and prosperity for all North Dakotans. To that end, the interim Budget Section met last month to approve over $400 million in federal funding to the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, the majority going toward economic recovery. (This latest round of funding follows the Budget Section’s approval in May to use $524.2 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars, bringing the total used to roughly $930 million and leaving $320 million available).

The funding approved in June includes $200 million for the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund (on top of the $110 million allocated in May) to keep that fund solvent. We know how important these dollars will be for employees throughout our state who may need relief in the days ahead, and so it was a top priority to set this assistance aside.