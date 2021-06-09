Letter: Safety on the job is important issue

Workplace injuries uproot lives and plans. Not only do people injured on the job need medical care and time to heal, their recovery time takes them away from their work, families and communities.

As we move out of the limits imposed by COVID-19, we know that North Dakota businesses are looking to grow and build. A strong safety culture is vital to that growth.

That’s why, every year the North Dakota Safety Council joins our national partner, the National Safety Council, to recognize June as National Safety Month. This June, the NDSC will raise awareness on four main themes:

• Prevent Incidents Before They Start

• Address Ongoing COVID-19 Safety Concerns

• It’s Vital to Feel Safe on the Job

• Advance Your Safety Journey

And awareness is needed right now -- workplace deaths are increasing nationwide. According to the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries 5,333 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2019, a 2% increase from in 2018 and the largest annual number since 2007.