Letter: Saddened, confused by bishops' response

In the past few days, the Tribune has reported actions taken by the administration of the University of North Dakota to "better protect LGBTQ students from harassment and discrimination." These actions were found so objectionable to two Roman Catholic bishops that they sent mailings to parents of UND students asking for support in their opposition to those actions.

I was saddened and confused that the honorable bishops didn't consider the Apostle Paul's words to the Galatian church recorded in Galatians 3:27-28(RSV); "For as many of you who were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.

There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus."

I was also disappointed they omitted Church teachings on God's creative imprint and testimony in the natural world, which has incredible variety in the realm of sexuality in all of organic life, including human life.

Both science and scripture inform us on this matter, as well as Jesus' inclusive teachings.

Dale Carmen, Mandan

