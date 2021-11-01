Letter: Rural residents not represented by North Dakota Republican Party

Who is the ND GOP representing?

Certainly not me, and many other rural residents. For quite some time, the ND ‘GOP’ has been literally another branch of the DFL. Oh, they talk a good game, but their voting and policy speak volumes for those who are actual Conservatives, versus RINOs.

The gerrymandering of ‘new’ districts and representatives has assured, as has been the trend, little to zero voice for those of us still independent enough to desire to live rural. Those who still desire some choice over how we live, worship, and want government out of our everyday lives.

Think you have representation? Listen to a ‘veteran’ ND legislator tell a freshman how to read constituent emails. “If they’re longer than a paragraph, just read the first few lines. If they aren’t from your district, or don’t tell you where they live, toss it immediately. If there isn’t a compelling subject, don’t bother to open it.” Think I’m kidding? Then you’re a fool who still believes legislators are there to represent you. In fact, they are there to garner votes, remain in power and move forward an agenda that has nothing to do with what you think, but with what they deem ‘best’ and what will make their lives easier.

Stop listening to what your legislators say and start watching how they vote. Actually read the bills as they come up. Try contacting your representatives and see how many answers you get back. By the way, this won’t be easy. The ND legislative website is not user friendly and is designed to make you give up and simply ‘trust’ they are voting as you would.

Wake up. We have a state that is ‘red’ in political reference only. You are being played.

Kit Brenan, Hillsboro

