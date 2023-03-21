Rural communities missing opportunities

The Bottineau Area Christian Ministerial Association (BACMA) is working with CATCH (Communities Acting Together for Change and Hope) and Welcome.US to bring one Ukrainian family to Bottineau. As chair of the Ukrainian Task Force, I have been communicating with Ukrainian families. In the beginning I would begin the conversation, “Bottineau is a small, rural community and if you like small rural living, let’s talk further.” One of the first responses I received was from a mother of two boys, 14 and 4. She wrote (to the effect of), “When there are bombs exploding, Russian military invading your home at any time and there are land mines planted around the outside city limits, it does not matter big city or little city.” Currently, we have six families that want to come to Bottineau. We will take one. How do we choose?