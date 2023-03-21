Rural communities missing opportunities
Thank you for your informative and supportive editorial “Immigrants Can Help State Keep Growing.” Your editorial stated, “Not everyone will be eager to relocate in a rural North Dakota community.”
The Bottineau Area Christian Ministerial Association (BACMA) is working with CATCH (Communities Acting Together for Change and Hope) and Welcome.US to bring one Ukrainian family to Bottineau. As chair of the Ukrainian Task Force, I have been communicating with Ukrainian families. In the beginning I would begin the conversation, “Bottineau is a small, rural community and if you like small rural living, let’s talk further.” One of the first responses I received was from a mother of two boys, 14 and 4. She wrote (to the effect of), “When there are bombs exploding, Russian military invading your home at any time and there are land mines planted around the outside city limits, it does not matter big city or little city.” Currently, we have six families that want to come to Bottineau. We will take one. How do we choose?
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a disastrous catastrophe for millions of Ukrainians. We can make life better for a few families. Rural communities in North Dakota are missing a wonderful opportunity in not welcoming Ukrainians into their neighborhoods.
Beth Kelsey,
Bottineau