Letter: Rural America will survive without Democrats

Heidi Heitkamp says maybe we need to give rural America more “stuff” like high speed internet to bring them back to the Democrat party.

As Reagan said long ago,” I didn't leave the Democrat party, it left me.” Today we see what a fine job the new Democrat party is doing in New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and the list goes on. So Heidi, go ask George Soros, Antifa, BLM what have you done to the Democrat party.