Letter: Royalty owners should pay attention to deductions

With the advent of “Tax Season” comes the arrival of tax information. North Dakota royalty owners should all receive their IRS 1099’s relative to these royalties. If you receive royalties, please take time to try and understand these documents. Pay particular attention to the reference “other deductions” or “deductions” which will likely be identified on your 1099. It is true that companies may or may not be charging them but if they are, they should be identified on this document.

The companies that are taking these “deductions” are not required by law to take them. I repeat, they are not “required” to take them but have “chosen” to take them to increase their “bottom line” (profits) at the expense of the mineral owner.

For decades mineral owners signed leases with the intent that they would seek a small portion of the dollar value of the resource in return for not having to investment in the development. And for decades that was in fact the practice. Responsible corporate leadership that treated the mineral owner with respect. What a novel idea.

