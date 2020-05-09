Letter: Room for improvement with distance learning

I’m writing in regards to the current state-of-learning experience within Mandan Public Schools. First, the school district should be commended for implementing the necessary technologies ahead of the proverbial curve. However, leveraging the technology to improve the learning experience appears to have fallen short. Being a work-from-home father of a 10 and 12 year old, I have witnessed the lack of improved effort that is going into teaching my children given the current pandemic. Assignments include watching cartoons, single question assignments, in addition to other very short assignments given due dates that measure in weeks rather than hours or days. There are no prepared lectures, periods of dedicated instruction or testing platforms. I personally feel as though summer vacation started back in March. There is enough information today that suggests the current pandemic will continue for the remainder of the year and beyond, therefore creating another home-schooling scenario next fall. I can only hope that MPS will spend the summer learning from the past couple months and preparing for this potential scenario. There is much room for improvement.