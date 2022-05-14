Letter: Roe v. Wade was always weak opinion

Kayla Schmidt (5/10) calls for folks to take to the streets to protest the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Roe was always “on shaky ground.” Justice Alito states: “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” and its reasoning was “exceptionally weak.” Citing a prominent constitutional scholar writing about Roe back in 1973, Alito notes that even abortion supporters found it very difficult to defend Roe’s reasoning. A more recent example would be RBG. However much she believed in abortion rights, Ginsburg agreed Roe was a weak opinion.

Roe created a constitutional right to abortion even though, as Alito observes, the “Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision....” The right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions. In short, it was created out of whole cloth. The venerable professor John Scurlock, speaking to his constitutional law class, put it this way: “Yep, old Harry [Blackmun] whipped the right to an abortion right out of his [bum].”

Schmidt does not engage the substance of the draft opinion. Instead, she bemoans the misogyny and hypocrisy of it all. She decries “allowing religious perspectives to infiltrate and dominate the court’s decisions,” yet she wants her progressive religious perspective to dominate the court’s decisions. She is for “bodily autonomy,” but I don’t remember her protesting COVID vaccination mandates, even for pregnant women.

Ms. Schmidt can take her protest to the streets. I hope she doesn’t join the criminal mobs besieging the homes of Supreme Court justices.

If Alito’s draft opinion holds, we will start grappling with this hard issue in the legislatures. For almost 50 years, pro-choicers relied on Roe’s “exercise of raw judicial power.” Now, hopefully, they will have to make their case to the people.

David Crane, Mott

