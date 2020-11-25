Letter: Risks too high for traditional holiday

Thinking of having a traditional multigenerational Thanksgiving in North Dakota? According to the Georgia Tech risk calculator, here is your percentage risk of COVID exposure from at least one contagious person if 15 people are gathering in our state:

Cass 67; Richland 66; Sargent 70; Ransom 71; Barnes 87; Griggs 84; Steele 62; Trail 69; Foster 95; Eddy 89; Grand Forks 83; Nelson 90; Cavalier 82, Pembina 81; Towner 66; Rolette 90; Benson 57; Ramsey 75; Walsh 93; Ward 87; Renville 68; Bottineau 56; McHenry 72; Pierce 90; Divide 50; Burke 74; Williams 60; Mountrail 79; McKenzie 42, Dunn 37; McLean 62; Wells 54; Burleigh 75; Morton 76; Oliver 32; Mercer 70; Kidder 60; Stutsman 94; Lamoure 64; Dickey 79; McIntosh 57; Logan 34; Emmons 36; Sioux 72; Grant 60; Hettinger 68; Adams 60; Bowman 30; Slope 25; Golden Valley 41, Dunn 37; Stark 65 and only Billings has a risk of 1% which will change as the tracker is updated with Billings three active cases.

The risks are way too high anywhere in North Dakota. That is what happens when you live in a state with the greatest COVID-19 outbreak in the world and where you have a state government that just recently discovered the benefits of a statewide mask mandate.