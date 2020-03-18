Letter: Risk of virus could have been minimized

Because of the incompetence of the current federal government leaders we in America have no idea how many people have died from the current epidemic of coronavirus because there were no tests made available to health facilities to find out the truth.
There are millions of nurses and health care workers and airline workers and restaurant workers who face the public every day that are at great risk, and as a nurse I accept that but I will not accept putting my children and grandchildren at risk because I choose to take care of our most vulnerable people.
We have no idea how many people who were diagnosed with pneumonia and flu actually had the coronavirus and exposed healthcare workers to serious illness. It could have been minimized if the federal government had been honest and concerned with human life instead of the stock market. If testing would have been available right away we could have had a chance to contain this illness but we are now beyond that and it is not PANIC when you have a child with asthma or severe allergies or an elderly parent with COPD and you come home from work after taking care of hospital patients who could have exposed you to a serious illness. And we can't isolate everyone and if there are no tests available to tell us who to isolate how DO we protect our families?
How long is the incubation period? How easily does it spread? Is it spread by face to face or touch to touch or by cough or droplet? How about surfaces and clothes and purses and cell phones? Or all of the above? No one really knows.
When we deal with the unknown it is a natural response to be fearful. The only political thing we know is that the federal government dropped the ball when it came to containing this epidemic and that we are way behind other countries in getting control of this killer and it is a killer especially to the elderly through no fault of their own.
Claudia Volk, Wilton