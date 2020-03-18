Letter: Risk of virus could have been minimized

We have no idea how many people who were diagnosed with pneumonia and flu actually had the coronavirus and exposed healthcare workers to serious illness. It could have been minimized if the federal government had been honest and concerned with human life instead of the stock market. If testing would have been available right away we could have had a chance to contain this illness but we are now beyond that and it is not PANIC when you have a child with asthma or severe allergies or an elderly parent with COPD and you come home from work after taking care of hospital patients who could have exposed you to a serious illness. And we can't isolate everyone and if there are no tests available to tell us who to isolate how DO we protect our families?