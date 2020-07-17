Letter: Ripple effect of DAPL ruling is catastrophic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 6, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order for the Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down and remove all oil by Aug. 5. This action comes three full years after the pipeline has been operating safely and successfully; following multiple years of hearings, federal and state reviews, and legal proceedings. The court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement will take even more years to complete and will undoubtedly cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

The ripple effect of this ruling is catastrophic and impacts not only the oil and gas industry in North Dakota on every level, but other industries as well. This will also create unnecessary harm for farmers who rely on rail to get their product to market. More rail demand from oil will raise prices for farmers, negatively impacting another large industry in North Dakota. Isn't this the exact issue we were trying to solve when we expanded pipeline use in the Bakken?

The oil and gas industry is scrambling to recover from the downturn in prices in the midst of a global pandemic, and DAPL is more critical than ever in getting North Dakota-produced crude to market. This blatant political attempt to negatively influence the energy industry will most certainly hinder restarting crude production from shut-in wells and could lead to even more wells halting producing altogether.